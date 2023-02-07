(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls basketball followed its game plan to perfection on Tuesday night to avenge an earlier defeat.
Forty-nine days after an overtime loss at the hands of Glenwood (12-8), the 4A No. 10 Titans (14-4) got even with a 49-34 win for their eighth victory in the last nine games.
"Don't forget about us," Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. "I'd be lying if I said we weren't looking forward to this game and trying to get revenge. We had a lot of kids contribute. It was a good team win."
The Titans’ defense made life difficult for Glenwood and did something few teams have been able to do in the last four years: shut down Jenna Hopp.
The reigning KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year entered Tuesday's contest averaging 25.6 points per contest this season. And she had given Lewis Central problems in the past, averaging 18.7 points per game against the Titans in her nine career games against them.
Hopp scored only four on Tuesday night and converted just one field goal, which came on the game's second possession.
"We played two new defenses we've never run to try to stop Hopp," junior Lucy Scott said. "We kept the ball out of her hands and made them shoot from the outside."
The Titans tasked several players with the responsibility of defending Hopp, such as Addison Holt, Anna Strohmeier, Brooke Larsen and Gracie Hays.
"We tried to put fresh bodies on her," Hanafan said. "Those kids are tough, and they accepted the challenge. Jenna's a really good player. For us to hold her to four -- you probably don't see that too often."
The offenses struggled in the first quarter and Glenwood took a 6-5 lead into the second. Lewis Central's offense pieced together some points in the second quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 21-10 lead into halftime.
The Titans led 34-21 heading into the fourth quarter, and a 6-0 run to start the fourth dashed Glenwood's chances at a comeback attempt.
Larsen and Scott led Lewis Central's offense with 18 points apiece.
"Credit to my teammates for spreading the floor and giving me the ability to drive in," Larsen said. "I think that really helped."
Larsen also grabbed 10 rebounds to record a double-double.
"(Rebounding) was our biggest thing," Larsen said. "We had to box out every time. We all got the rebounds. I was fighting for rebounds every time."
Scott shook off a quiet first half with 16 second-half points, including 11 in the third quarter.
"I came out and decided I was just going to let the game happen," Scott said. "It always feels good to get in a rhythm. It was a fun game."
Sydney Thien gave the Titans quality bench play with eight points and eight rebounds.
Kate Hughes led Glenwood with 11 points, and Lauren Hughes added nine.
Like the rest of Class 4A, Lewis Central learns its postseason path on Wednesday. If their 8-1 showing since Christmas is any indication, the Titans should be a tough out on the tournament trail.
"I think we feel good," Hanafan said. "We've played really good in the second half of the season. We got off to a rocky start, but the girls have kept believing and chugging along."
Click below to view the full interviews with Larsen, Scott and Coach Hanafan.