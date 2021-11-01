(Council Bluffs) -- It’s been a busy last month for Lewis Central baseball standouts making their college decisions.
One of the latest is Titans hurler J.C. Dermody, who announced in October that he will continue his baseball career at Des Moines Area Community College.
“It kind of started in the fall,” Dermody said. “It was slow in the start, but in early October I took my visit to DMACC. Really love the coaches and everything is kind of right on campus.”
Dermody had a strong junior summer with 50 strikeouts and just 17 walks over 33 1/3 innings while posting a 6-2 record and a 1.68 ERA.
“DMACC has a great culture,” he said. “I just want somewhere I can develop and hopefully get to the next level.”
Dermody, who earned First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference during his junior season, says the chance to play baseball at the next level is something he’s been working towards most of his life.
“It’s everything,” he said. “I haven’t had a time in my life without baseball, and I can’t wait to get to college and keep playing.”
Check out much more in the full interview with Dermody below.