(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central star Hunter Deyo shocked many in the area this past weekend with his commitment to Iowa State.
“It’s a stress reliever,” Deyo told KMA Sports. “It’s fun and all, but at the same time, you’re going to have to make one of the hardest decisions an 18-year-old is going to have to make. (The commitment) relieves all the stress.”
While Deyo narrowed his college choice down to the two home state schools, many felt he was a shoe-in for the Hawkeyes. A visit to Ames, though, changed things.
“From my perspective, I feel like Iowa is a business,” Deyo said. “Iowa State is a family. That’s one thing that drove me to Iowa State. I wanted a family. They’re there to support you with all your decisions.”
Deyo says the option to play on either side of the ball was another element in the Cyclones’ favor.
“Of course, I’m going to go in as a defensive lineman,” he said, “but if that doesn’t pan out then I have the chance to play on the other side of the ball.”
Finally, Deyo says a conversation with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell sealed the deal.
“When me and Coach Campbell sat down, we had a great conversation,” he said. “It brought my mom to tears. It touched hearts, and we have a great connection.”
Deyo, a two-time KMAland Defensive Player of the Year, adds there’s a special feeling in Ames right now.
“Iowa has a place in my heart,” he said. “I always grew up liking Iowa. My favorite college was LSU and then Iowa. Iowa was the big name here in Iowa, but now it’s the Cyclones.”
Listen to the full interview with Deyo from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.