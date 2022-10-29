(Fort Dodge) -- KMAland had another state champion and five other medalists to highlight day two of the Iowa High School Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Class 3A Boys
The most prominent storyline from Saturday came from the 3A boy's race as Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn claimed his second state medal and first state championship with a time of 15:32.43.
"It feels so surreal and I can't even describe it -- it hasn't even set in yet," Eichhorn told KMA Sports. "It's insane with how many people are here -- it's just amazing."
Eichhorn hung around in the top three for the majority of the race, but a late surge coming out of the final turn put the junior Titan ahead of Marion's Jedidiah Osgood.
"Jedidiah is a really good runner and he was the Marion guy out front the whole time leading," said Eichhorn. "I just knew if I could stick on his hip, I knew the adrenaline was going take me at some point and down that hill I was giving it all I have."
This Lewis Central team will lose just one senior next year and return with some serious drive following the championship run from Eichhorn.
"We've had so many good guys who stepped up and put in hard work all throughout June just putting in the work wanting to get better and we became a lot more united," said Eichhorn. "It's a huge confidence booster."
Lewis Central also came up just short of having two medalists on the day as junior Kade Diercks came home in 16th at 16:41.65.
Glenwood also got themselves a medalist with Bryant Keller, the highest finishing Ram in 10th place with a time of 16:09.37, who also found himself in the top five after the first mile.
"(That quick start) was awesome and I tried staying out with them in the front and then I made a move where I shouldn't have and it cost me in the end," said Keller. "I just wanted to gut it out to the finish knowing I did too much work to not medal this year."
The Rams seemed like a favorite from KMAland to cross the deck as a team Saturday after claiming 1st at their state qualifying meet. However, it wasn't quite meant to be as they came up 31 points shy of 3rd in 6th place (154). Behind Keller, Andrew Smith still had a good finish with a time of 16:49.54 (23rd), and Liam Hays at 17:19.31 (49th). Nonetheless, Keller says the finish leaves plenty of hunger for next season.
"Our team has a lot of depth so we know we're going to come back strong next year," said Keller. "We'll come back next year with a little fire under us."
Denison-Schleswig sophomore Richard Gonzalez was the next highest KMAlander, finishing 35th (17:06.06), while junior Ryan North from Kuemper Catholic came home with a time of 17:08.54 (39th). Lewis Central as a team finished with 277 points in 13th.
Other Class 3A boys runners:
47. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic (17:18.90)
56. Kevin Coots, Glenwood (17:23.30)
66. Preston Slayman, Glenwood (17:32.48)
77. Jackson Griffin, Glenwood (17:38.15)
92. Dillon Anderson, Glenwood (17:55.03)
103. Devon Fields, Atlantic (18:03.97)
104. Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central (18:06.24)
114. Richard Selken, Lewis Central (18:33.94)
120. Asher Rodenburg, Lewis Central (18:42.47)
127. Drew White, Lewis Central (19:27.04)
130. Jaxon Brewer, Lewis Central (19:42.52)
Class 3A Girls
KMAland brought home three other medalists in the Class 3A girl's race as Harlan sophomore Lindsey Sonderman followed up a strong freshman showing at state with a 6th-place finish.
Sonderman ran in with a time of 19:10.04 -- over 20 seconds ahead of 7th place.
"My goal was just to better myself from last year and I think I did that," said Sonderman. "I just tried to maintain my position throughout the entire race."
Not too far behind Sonderman came the first of the two Atlantic Trojans who secured medals Saturday as senior Ava Rush used a late-race surge to finish 9th (19:26.78).
"When you're running at a big meet like this, it's important to know a lot of girls are going to go out pretty fast, you just got to maintain your speed and run your own race," said Rush. "At that two mile, my coach was telling me what I wanted and where I was at, and I knew if I just pushed hard I could accomplish one of my goals of medaling at state."
Meanwhile, junior Claire Pellett snuck into the final medalist spot in 15th, less than a second ahead of Denison-Schleswig sophomore Lola Mendlik (19:39.56).
"It's hard to tell where you're at because there's so many different people telling you stuff at so many different places," said Pellett. "When I finished I didn't know if I was up there or if I was just one place off, so to hear I got in was very exciting."
Rush and Pellett expressed their excitement to see two of the three Trojans in the state race earn a medal.
"It was incredible and I've been racing with Ava for five years or so, so it's been so much fun to have her last race together," said Pellett.
"Our team has pushed all summer and the offseason," said Rush. "We've really pushed each other and our teammates have been amazing... we definitely wouldn't be where we're at today without them."
Glenwood sophomore Madelyn Berglund also had a strong performance, finishing 18th (19:44.68), while junior Brooklyn Stanley led Bishop-Heelan Catholic in 33rd (20:19.89). In the team race, Glenwood came home 8th with 218 points, while Harlan finished with 272 points in 14th place, and Bishop-Heelan Catholic in 11th with 257 points.
Other KMAland Class 3A girls runners:
45. Maria Dea, Kuemper Catholic (20:29.68)
48. Lauren Hughes, Glenwood (20:34.30)
61. Jenna Gessert, Harlan (20:49.06)
63. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood (20:49.66)
77. Grace Roerig, Bishop-Heelan Catholic (21:00.44)
78. Brylee Schechinger, Harlan (21:00.46)
85. Belle Berg, Atlantic (21:07.41)
90. Ellie Ritz, Bishop-Heelan Catholic (Ellie Ritz)
94. Haylee Hughes, Glenwood (21:14.36)
96. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood (21:17.47)
98. Maddie Demke, Bishop-Heelan Catholic (21:21.41)
100. Scarlett Walsh, Bishop-Heelan Catholic (21:28.53)
110. Emily Schechinger, Harlan (21:44.07)
111. Emerson Griffin, Glenwood (21:44.67)
116. Ashleigh Jochum, Bishop-Heelan Catholic (21:49.43)
118. Ryley Nebel, Glenwood (21:53.85)
125. Kayla Anderson, Harlan (22:22.83)
130. Taylor Bieker, Harlan (23:24.13)
131. Lily Schechinger, Harlan (23:32.81)
Class 4A
KMAland earned one more medalist in Class 4A as Sioux City North senior Gabe Nash finished 8th with a time of 15:43.92, while junior teammate Natneal Kifle came up just six seconds short of a medal in 17th (16:13.93). As a team, Sioux City North came home 13th with 251 points.
Other KMAland Class 4A boys runners:
74. Beshanena Gutema, Sioux City North (17:03.99)
92. Connor Schultz, Sioux City North (17:22.23)
104. Raul Gomez, Sioux City North (17:45.87)
109. Steven King, Sioux City North (17:54.84)
DNF. Abubekar Kumbi, Sioux City North
On the girl's side, Sioux City North senior Elizabeth Jordan was the lone KMAland runner in 53rd with a time of 20:05.87.
