(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s Taylor Elam has long been a four-sport athlete for the Titans. So, it’s only natural that she will be a multi-sporter at the next level.
The Titans standout will continue her golf and softball career with Simpson College.
“I’ve always been really active and a four-sport athlete,” Elam said. “I thought it was important to continue to do two sports, keep me busy and that’s what I’ve always been used to.”
Elam – an All-KMAland Golf Team member – says she is excited about the athletic side of things with Simpson, but she was most impressed with the academic side.
“The way they honor academics is really important to me,” she said. “It was really the feel when I went on campus. I got to talk to both of the coaches even more, and they kept reaching out to me all year long. Seeing how much they cared really meant a lot to me.”
With golf and softball both fall and spring sports, Elam says that she will focus most on golf during the fall and then on softball during its regular season in the spring.
“I (had some nerves) at first,” Elam said about playing two sports, “but I talked with both coaches. They talked about how they will work together and how it will work out. They said it will all be fine, so I’m not worried anymore about that.”
In the end, Elam says it’s hard to be too nervous about getting the chance to continue to play her two favorite sports in the next level.
“Golf and softball are both my favorite sports,” she said. “There’s a bit of me that has always liked softball more than golf. They actually recruited me for golf first, but when I found out I could play softball that sealed the deal for me.”
Listen to the complete interview with Elam from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.