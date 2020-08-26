(Council Bluffs) -- One of the nation’s most sought after recruits Thomas Fidone announced for Nebraska on Wednesday evening.
“I think I knew I wanted to go (to Nebraska) for a little bit of time now,” Fidone told KMA Sports. “I wanted to make sure I made some visits before any decisions, but visits got pushed back again, so I knew it was time make the decision.”
Fidone – a Lewis Central senior – is likely the most heavily recruited athlete in KMAland history, garnering offers from nearly every Power Five school across the country. The final four came down to Iowa, LSU, Michigan and his eventual choice in the Huskers.
“It’s definitely been crazy,” he said. “A dream come true to say the least. I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s been pretty stressful, but it’s also been a lot of fun.”
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end recruit is ranked No. 1 in Iowa, No. 2 at tight end and No. 92 in the nation by 247Sports Composite rankings. The 247Sports recruiting rankings have him No. 1, No. 1 and No. 37, and Rivals sees him at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 62.
A big part of the decision, Fidone says, came down to the relationships he created with the Nebraska coaching staff.
“Each and every one of the coaches on the coaching staff made it a point to build (a relationship) with me,” he said. “The relationship with (tight ends coach Sean Beckton). He’s a great coach, and I know he can develop. I want to go to college and get to the next level, and I know he can help do that for me.”
Fidone is the next featured guest on KMA’s Names to Know series. Listen to the full interview Thursday morning on Upon Further Review at approximately 11:50 AM.