(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central star Luciano Fidone is ready to bet on himself at Iowa Western. He hopes it creates more college football opportunities for him.
Fidone, who was overlooked by many due to his short stature and recent knee injury, recently committed to join the defending NJCAA champions.
"A lot of big colleges want taller, bigger guys," Fidone said. "Having a coach that believes in me and sees talent in me makes me excited to go there."
Fidone's instant bond with Iowa Western head coach Scott Strohmeier solidified his decision to commit to the Reivers.
"I wanted to stay home and see how things would go," Fidone said. "He's a good coach. He sounded like he really likes me and I'll have a chance to play there. I just have to get back what I've been doing and back to balling out."
Fidone's commitment to Iowa Western is an opportunity to showcase his talent at a premiere NJCAA program.
"They're an amazing team," he said. "They've put a lot of people into the next level. That was a big part of my decision. I want to go there and prove to all the D1 and D2 colleges that size doesn't matter. You can ball out no matter what."
Fidone was integral to Lewis Central's 2021 state championship and starred in his senior season before an ACL injury ended his campaign. Fidone says the injury rehab has gone well.
"I feel a lot better. I'm out of my brace. Once I can get cleared to lift, I'll get back to working hard and working on my routes to perfect my craft."
Fidone expects to star as a slot receiver and return specialist at Iowa Western.
"I'll get in the weight room to get bigger," Fidone said. "I'll work on my speed and perfect my routes. I'll do a lot of the little things."
Click below to hear the full interview with Fidone.