(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Payton Fort followed up his big junior season with a strong fall that eventually led to a commitment to North Area Iowa Community College.
“I did a camp/showcase up there a month and a half ago,” Fort told KMA Sports. “I got to meet all the coaches and the players, and I had a good first impression with the coaches.”
Fort, who earned First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference honors this past summer, says his comfortability with the coaching staff led to a visit, which led to the commitment.
“I was taking my visit, and it just felt like a great fit for me,” he said. “I really just liked how the campus was set up. I thought it was really nice, and I like the coaches’ approach and how they run their program.”
In his junior season with the Titans, Fort hit .427/.556/.646 with 13 doubles, two home runs, 40 RBI and 40 runs scored. That success – and this opportunity – is credit to plenty of offseason work, Fort said.
“We’re pretty fortunate to work all year round,” he said. “Me and a lot of my teammates go to Old School Academy, and we train there a lot in the winter and get our work in. We’re pretty fortunate to have that. Doing all the offseason workouts helps a lot for the program and players.”
NIACC is in Mason City and is coming off a strong 34-19 season where they were 21-12 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
“The coaching staff is really big on development,” Fort said. “That’s a thing they really talked about with me. Developing myself to the best of my abilities and hopefully take it on to the next level.”
