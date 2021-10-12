(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central standout Aron Harrington recently announced a commitment to play baseball at Iowa Western.
On Tuesday, Harrington joined KMA’s Upon Further Review to share how he came to his decision.
“It feels great,” Harrington said. “It’s a lot of stress off my shoulders. The recruiting process was a lot of fun. I got to learn a ton about a lot of schools. I went to a couple JUCOs and a couple four-year schools to see what I wanted to pursue.”
Harrington put together a big junior season with 13 doubles, five homers and a triple among 40 total hits. The Reivers commit hit .426 with a .575 on-base percentage and a .745 slugging mark.
“I picked Iowa Western because it was the best fit,” he said. “I look forward to competing against some of the best kids in the country every day. The coaches were a really good fit for me. The facilities are second to none, and I really like the competition at Iowa Western.”
Harrington, who had 16 stolen bases in 17 attempts and threw 22 1/3 innings with a 1.88 ERA for the Titans this past summer, says he had an open mind when it came to his recruiting process.
“Honestly, my goal is to play D1 baseball,” Harrington added. “I was looking to go the JUCO route first and then hopefully make it up to the D1 level after that. I’ve been playing baseball my whole life, and I always wanted to play (college baseball) ever since I started playing travel ball.”
Listen to the full interview with Harrington from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.