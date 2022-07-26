(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central baseball star Aron Harrington was all set to continue his college career in his hometown.
Then things changed, and Harrington is headed to Western Illinois to play at the Division I level.
Harrington committed to play at Iowa Western. But then long-time Reivers head coach Marc Rardin accepted the head coaching position at Western Kentucky. Rardin's exodus re-opened Harrington's recruiting process.
"Once the coaching staff started talking about leaving, I looked at other options," Harrington said. "An assistant at Western Illinois reached out to me. I went on a visit, and it ended up being a no-doubt decision that I go the Division I route."
Harrington's connection with the coaching staff played a role in his commitment to the Leathernecks.
"I chose Western Illinois because I liked the coaches," Harrington said. "They seemed like a good fit to me. I also liked the facilities, and the opportunity to play D1 baseball has always been a dream for me."
Their interest in Harrington as a two-way player also attracted him. Harrington led the Titans' bats with a .480 average and 52 RBI. He also shined on the bump with a 7-2 record, 2.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.
"Being a two-way player at the Division I level won't be easy, but I'm ready for the challenge," Harrington said. "I'm ready to put my work in. I don't know how it will go, but I'm excited."
Harrington hopes to make an immediate impact for the Leathernecks.
"I want to start as a freshman," he said. "I want to come in and earn my spot early."
Check out the full interview below.