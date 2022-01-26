(Council Bluffs) -- KMA Sports continues its look back at some of the top performances from the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Tournament today.
The area’s top 100-pound finisher came from Lewis Central freshman Maya Humlicek, who is fairly new to the sport of wrestling.
“I’ve been wrestling for two years,” Humlicek told KMA Sports. “My friend Mahri Manz — her dad is my coach, and he is a big wrestling fan. She was starting it, so I decided to try it and see how it goes.”
Humlicek has had almost instant success, and it continued into the state tournament with back-to-back wins by fall before an 8-1 decision put her in a state semifinal.
“I had some tough matches and some really good competition,” she said. “I wrestled pretty well.”
After falling in the semifinal to the eventual state champion, Humlicek followed with a win by fall and a 10-3 decision to claim third.
“It showed me how the competition is in Iowa,” Humlicek said. “I think that this weekend was a good thing to show where I’m at.”
As she gains more and more experience, Humlicek says she believes she can continue to make major strides as the sport of girls wrestling becomes sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
“I have some great coaches in August Manz and Dean Leaders,” Humlicek added. “I have some very good support from my teammates, and I feel like putting the effort and time into something you love can really show.”
Humlicek was one of five Titans to earn a state medal on Saturday. Sophie Barnes was third at 125, Mahri Manz took fourth at 140 and Ava McNeal and Espie Almazan were both sixth at 105 and 145, respectively. In addition, 145-pounder Dana Swedensky won a trio of matches on the weekend.
Listen to the full interview with Humlicek from Wednesday’s UFR below.