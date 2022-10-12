(Council Bluffs) -- A big performance from one of the state's top running backs kept Lewis Central's record unblemished last week.
Facing a two-score deficit, senior Jonathan Humpal carried the Titans to a comeback win over Glenwood behind a performance for the ages.
Humpal scored five touchdowns in three different fashions during the Titans' 58-22 victory.
"This was definitely one of my top performances," Humpal said. "I had been waiting for this game. It was one of my favorite games."
Humpal had 151 yards and three scores on the ground. He also caught one touchdown and took a kick return to the house.
"I have to give credit to my offensive line," Humpal said.
The 4A No. 1 Titans found themselves in a rare double-digit deficit early but righted the ship with a big second half.
"That was one of the worst halves we played," he said. "Our coaches came in and gave us a pep talk. We came together, played for the man next to us and showed up in the second half. We continued to move the ball and put up points."
Humpal's season got off to a slow start due to an ankle injury, but he's since recovered for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
"It was unfortunate to have an injury, but I rehabbed it and feel good again," Humpal said. "I have to give credit to (assistant) coach (Ricky) Torres for helping me out. He's the reason I'm healthy."
Humpal and his teammates are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and in a prime position to repeat as state champions. They continue their quest on Friday night when they face Dallas-Center Grimes.
"One game at a time," Humpal said. "We've been saying that since week one. We're 0-0. We want to be 1-0 at the end of the week. They (DCG) have to go through us to have a chance at the playoffs. We have to play to our level. We can't play down to anyone's level."
Check out the full interview with Humpal below.