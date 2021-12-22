(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central pitcher Trenton Johnette is yet another Titans baseball standout that will take his talents to the next level.
Johnette committed to Kansas City Kansas Community College in early November and signed about a week later.
“After my junior season, I was being looked at by a lot of NAIA and D2s,” Johnette said, “but I told my dad I really wanted to go to a JUCO.”
Johnette’s dad – Michael – has a unique perspective when it comes to junior college athletics. He spent 16 years at Iowa Western as an assistant and head men’s basketball coach.
“He was 100% supportive,” the younger Johnette said. “He met my mom at a JUCO in Kansas, and I saw how well it can go. He told me if I want to develop for two years and get the most out of my playing career, which is my big goal, then a JUCO can really help.”
Johnette went to several showcases, including one at Kansas City Kansas.
“I really liked it there,” he said. “They got my information and kept in contact with me to come down for a visit. I really enjoyed it. I was planning on waiting (to decide) until the spring, but when the coaches offered me it was hard to say no to it.”
Johnette says he took about two hours to think it over before eventually letting the KCK staff know that he wanted to be a Blue Devil.
“The facilities are really nice,” he said. “They’re building brand new dorms and their clubhouse is five feet away from their field. I really like the coaches, and I feel like I’m going to be at home when I’m down there.”
Listen to much more with Johnette from Wednesday’s interview on Upon Further Review below.