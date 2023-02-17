(Des Moines) -- Braylon Kammrad's final trip to the State Wrestling Tournament was in jeopardy on Thursday night.
And by Friday, Kammrad was in the state finals.
The Northern Iowa football commit reached the finals with a 1-0 win over Kaia Fox (Johnston).
"It feels amazing," Kammrad said. "I already have one (title) in track and one in football. It would be amazing to add one in another sport."
Kammrad managed an escape point and held Fox scoreless to claim the win.
"I felt dominant on top," Kammrad said.
The semifinal win comes 24-hours after Kammrad won his quarterfinal match with Brent Slade (Southeast Polk). Officials penalized Slade for an illegal slam and Kammrad wasn't cleared by medical personell to continue competing Thursday night. Kammrad cleared concussion protocols Friday.
"You never want to win that way," Kammrad said. "It certainly wasn't my choice. If it was my choice, I would have stayed on the mat because I'm a competitor. It took a mental aspect on me, but I had to zone in and focus on getting to the state finals."
Kammrad faces top-seeded Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley) in the finals.
LeMars' Ayden Hoag (220) also wrestled in the semifinals. Hoag fell to three-time defending state champion Ben Kueter (Iowa City, City High).
Elsewhere in Class 3A, Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand (220) worked his way through the consolation bracket and onto the medal stand. Hildebrand is the Monarchs' first medalist in nine years.
Class 3A Fifth Round Consolations
220: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) advances to consolation semifinals
170: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central) advances to championship
220: Ayden Hoag (LeMars) drops to consolations
Class 3A Fourth Round Consolations
106: Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln) is eliminated
195: Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) is eliminated
220: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) will medal