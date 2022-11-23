(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central returned to the state championship this past season, and while the result was different than a year ago, there was still plenty to hang their hat on.
While the Titans dealt with a host of injuries throughout the year, one of the constants on defense was senior Payton Ludington. Following 75.0 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, the Lewis Central linebacker is the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Defensive Player of the Year.
“This year, I was more of a vocal leader,” Ludington told KMA Sports. “Last year, I was kind of 50/50 with Wyatt Hatcher, but this year I kind of got to open up a little bit more and be more of a leader.”
Ludington spearheaded a defense that put together dominant performances throughout the year, including allowing just 16 points to Indianola in the middle part of the season and shutting out Carlisle’s explosive offense for three quarters in the state semifinal.
“Honestly, I feel really good about the whole season,” Ludington said of the defensive performance. “I feel like our defense was more on the quieter side from the media, and no one really gave us a chance because we lost a lot of guys (on defense).
“Indianola was scoring 40 points or so a game before we played them, and we held them to 16. The Carlisle semifinal game, we held them to zero points in the first half. That’s a really good performance by our defense.”
Ludington had 10 total tackles and six solos during the win over Carlisle and added 7.5 tackles and six solos against Indianola.
“We had a lot of big guys go down that could have helped us this year,” he said. “It was the next man up mentality. We play with that. If one man goes down the backup is ready to come in and fill in just like that.”
While Ludington posted an impressive defensive season, it led to big things for the Titans again this year. Last year’s 4A champions didn’t lose a game throughout the course of the regular season and advanced back to the UNI Dome before a loss to Xavier in the final.
“We were more than just a team,” Ludington added. “It was more of a brotherhood to us. We all came together from the offseason to the season and did all the right things. We worked hard. We were just together as a team.”
Ludington is the fourth straight KMAland Defensive Player of the Year from Lewis Central, joining Nick Miller (2021) and Hunter Deyo (2019, 2020) as previous winners for the Titans.
Check out the full interview with Ludington and previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND LARGE CLASS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2021: Nick Miller, Lewis Central
2020: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central
2019: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central
PREVIOUS KMALAND DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR (SPLIT INTO 3 WINNERS IN 2019)
2018: John Shields, Mount Ayr
2017: Caleb Sanders, Glenwood
2016: Caleb Sanders, Glenwood
2015: Matthew Smith-Petersen, Audubon