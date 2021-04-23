(Council Bluffs) -- The pandemic may have slowed McKenna Pettepier’s recruiting process down, but she eventually found a perfect fit for her style and her hopes for the future.
The Lewis Central senior committed to play basketball at College of St. Marty earlier this year.
“At the end of my junior year, a couple coaches reached out to me and asked for my summer schedule,” Pettepier explained. “I was pretty excited about that, but that’s when COVID hit and everything was closing down. I wasn’t able to play a club season that summer.”
Still, College of St. Mary in Omaha beckoned as a possible close-to-home option with the chance to meet her hopes of working in the medical field.
“The first time I visited, I looked into their nursing program,” Pettepier continued. “I really loved it. This November, (Coach Kirk Walker) reached out and wanted to get me on campus again. That time I actually got to watch the team practice and met some of the girls.”
Pettepier is familiar with a pair of future teammates with St. Albert alum Bailey White and Thomas Jefferson’s Allisa Schubert both on the roster.
“I really loved all the girls,” Pettepier said. “They were all super welcoming, and the school is a great fit. I kind of left campus that day knowing I was going to go there.”
Pettepier hopes and believes she can help a young Flames program out fairly quickly following a strong prep career. The Titans standout finished her senior season with 13.1 points per game and shot 40.4% from 3-point range.
“They’re a young team and developing,” Pettepier added. “I like what they’re all about, and I’m really excited to become part of such a young team. We’ve got a lot of (talent) to develop.”
Listen to the full interview from Friday’s Upon Further Review with Pettepier below.