(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football’s habit of finishing their season in the Dome is on the line Friday night. To clinch a third straight trip, though, they will have to beat the one team that conquered them this year.
The Titans (8-1) take on Harlan (9-0) in a Class 3A state quarterfinal on Friday with one Hawkeye Ten team advancing to Cedar Falls and the other packing it up for the season.
With the season on the line, Coach Justin Kammrad feels his Lewis Central team is playing about as well as they possibly could. That was evident in a 34-6 domination of an outstanding Ballard squad.
“The biggest thing for us was talking about the physicality of the game and bringing it to your opponents,” Kammrad told KMA Sports. “Not waiting for it to happen. Guys responded to that and took to that.”
Offensively, it was another huge night for senior running back Logan Katzer and the Titans offensive line. Katzer had 31 carries for 219 yards and three touchdowns, and LC managed 307 yards on the ground.
“The offensive line did a great job in the run game,” Kammrad noted, “and we were able to get passes out to our playmakers.”
Kammrad’s son Braylon had another strong day under center, throwing for 150 yards and a score, including 94 yards and the touchdown to Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone. The younger Kammrad has now thrown for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns since taking over the position.
“He’s done a good job,” Coach Kammrad said. “His growth and development has come along from earlier in the season to where he is now. He has a lot of confidence and a lot of it has to do with the guys up front, (Katzer) and our receiving corps. He does a good job managing the offense and has performed well the last couple weeks.”
While the offense has continued to mix it up and put together dominant performances, the defense is starting to come into its own. One week after dealing with the high-octane passing attack of Norwalk, LC got dirty in the trenches while holding the Bombers to just 187 yards.
“The kids have stepped up,” Kammrad said. “They’ve grown and matured. We started one freshman, four sophomores and two juniors on Friday night, so they’re still extremely young. Those guys have adapted week in and week out, and the defensive staff got the guys prepared from one week to the next.”
Junior Hunter Deyo had another strong night with 3.0 tackles for loss while Katzer (2.0 TFL), Payton Ludington (1.5 TFL), Dylan Koch (1.5 TFL) and Chase Wallace (fumble recovery) also made big plays for the Titans defense.
With a pair of central Iowa teams out of the way, Lewis Central now turns its eyes towards its own area. While LC has largely been dominant against KMAland teams over the last several years, Harlan has won the last two meetings between the clubs, including a 28-10 triumph on October 9th.
“It was certainly a wake up call for our kids,” Kammrad said. “We’ve played well ever since that point. We needed to break it down a little bit, and we’re playing really, really well right now.”
Kammrad points to multiple mistakes in the red zone early in the game as a selling point to his kids going into the rematch.
“It’s a tough task for any team to beat Harlan,” he said. “We can’t miss opportunities when we get into the red zone. We got zero points twice in the first half down there. We need to limit our mistakes and our penalties. Just some mental errors. We didn’t execute on both sides of the ball at times.”
In a matchup that includes no less than three high profile Division I recruits and plenty others that figure to play at the Division II, III, NAIA or NJCAA level, Coach Kammrad hopes his team will continue to battle through four quarters.
“There’s nothing new when you play Harlan,” he said. “It’s going to be a physical, tough matchup. They’re going to come right at you. The kids have to be prepared for it. This is the opportunity you wanted when you signed up to play football, and our kids will be ready to go.”
Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have play-by-play Friday evening. Hear the call on the KMAX-Stream2 at kmaland.com, beginning with the pre-game around 6:50. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Kammrad below.