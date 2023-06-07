(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior-to-be Anna Strohmeier will play volleyball at the next level with Missouri Western.
Strohmeier talked with KMA Sports on Wednesday on the process that led her to make the commitment.
“I’d been in contact with a few schools and set up a visit to Missouri Western,” Strohmeier said. “I wasn’t really sure what to think. I’ve been out there a couple times to watch some family friends play, and so we ended up going out there. I got that feeling it was a place to call home for the next four years.”
Strohmeier, who averaged 1.6 kills per set while hitting .281 efficiency in her junior year with the Titans, says Missouri Western fit the values she was looking for in a school.
“They had similar values I was going for,” she said. “It’s just somewhere I could feel at home with. I like all the coaches, I like the campus and I knew my decision once I got there, honestly. They really value you as a part of the team. We’re not just individuals, and we really value that in high school, as well. I was really looking for that atmosphere and environment and that togetherness. It feels like a family.”
Strohmeier has been hitting out of the middle for Lewis Central, but she will make a shift to the outside at the next level with the Division II MIAA school in St. Joseph.
“I’m a little smaller to be in the middle,” Strohmeier said. “They like my versatility and ability to move me around to where they need me.”
During the course of her college recruiting process, Strohmeier was able to lean on someone that has a very strong understanding of recruiting. Her father, Scott, is the head football coach at Iowa Western, and there was definitely some thought to playing junior college volleyball.
“I wasn’t really honed in on what division I wanted to play,” Anna Strohmeier said. “I was keeping my options open for junior college, because financially it’s a smart decision and somewhere you can go bigger out of JUCO. My dad wasn’t pushing that way. He said, ‘It’s your decision. If you get the offer you feel is right, go with that.’”
Listen to much more with Strohmeier on her college decision in the audio file below.