(Council Bluffs) -- Another Lewis Central baseball standout is on his way to play at the junior college level.
The latest Titans player to commit to play college baseball is Ty Thomson, who recently verballed to Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville.
“I put a few videos of me hitting on FieldLevel,” Thomson told KMA Sports. “(Iowa Lakes) reached out and asked me to come out on a visit and go through a workout. They told me they like the way I swing the bat and my pitching mechanics.”
Thomson put together a strong two-way junior summer, posting a .381/.485/.476 batting line and had a 2.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings for the state tournament-qualifying Titans.
“I’m really pleased to (play two ways) in college, too,” Thomson said. “My whole life I have always hit and pitched, played in the outfield and a little at first.”
Thomson says after his workout with Iowa Lakes, he liked what he saw.
“I decided it would be a good fit academically and athletically,” he said. “I like the location of the school. It’s not very far from Okoboji, and there are good class sizes. I think I can proceed well in the classroom.”
Listen to much more with Thomson on his college decision linked below.