(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s irrepressible soccer star was one of the state’s most unstoppable forces this past spring.
Today, Hana Daoudi, who scored 40 goals and passed out 10 assists, caps off her senior year of soccer as the KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“Going into this year, I had two goals in mind,” Daoudi told KMA Sports. “One was an individual goal of scoring more than I did last year and another was a team goal that I wanted to qualify for state again. The fact that we accomplished both goals, I’m just so proud of this team.”
Daoudi, who will play soccer at Western Illinois University, had a short, yet successful, high school soccer career. She did not play for the Titans as a freshman, as she was in the United States Developmental Academy. Her sophomore year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
She clearly was making up for lost time these past two seasons in posting a combined 60 goals and 20 assists.
“I got to play in a different way than I ever have before,” Daoudi said. “I was able to be more creative on the field and try out more moves and play positions I never would have.”
Daoudi, who has been a defender most of her career, played center forward for Lewis Central this past season. While it took a bit of adjustment, the position switch fit perfectly for the Titans all-state, all-region and all-conference choice.
“I think this was the perfect end to my high school career,” Daoudi said. “Our staff did so much to help us out. We had ice baths, recovery swimming sessions, team bonfires, plenty of team dinners. I just think that my senior season was the best season. It was amazing.”
Lewis Central advanced back to the state tournament under the direction of Daoudi, who helped the Titans win back-to-back Hawkeye Ten Conference championships and post 32 wins in her two seasons. Daoudi says the success and competition from other Council Bluffs teams helped raise her game.
“It just ignites more competition amongst everyone,” she said. “It’s nice going into a city game knowing it’s going to be a difficult game. I think for Council Bluffs soccer, it’s great in regards to representing (the city). We’re a good part of the state with a lot of great players.”
Daoudi is the fourth winner of the KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year and the third from Council Bluffs, joining previous winners Makenna Shepard (2019) and Sawyer Elliff (2018). Check out the full interview with Daoudi below.
PREVIOUS GIRLS KMALAND SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Clara Teigland, Treynor
2019: Makenna Shepard, St. Albert
2018: Sawyer Elliff, Thomas Jefferson