(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior-to-be Curtis Witte found a great relationship with the Wayne State coaching staff, leading him to his college decision.
“Everyone in the entire process always said when you go to a place you’ll know it’s the right place,” Witte told KMA Sports. “When I went on my campus visit there, (the coaches) were really excited about me. It felt like a place I could see myself.”
Witte, who also reported offers from Augustana, Midland, Sioux Falls and Washburn, says the recruiting process was long and busy.
“Last summer, it started with going to camps and all that,” he said. “All the junior days in the spring, the camps this summer, trying to go on campus visits. I was just trying to find the best place I fit in.”
Witte impressed wherever he went, including on the field during his junior season. The LC star had 51 receptions for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 19.6 yards per catch.
“The relationship with the coaching staff (stood out about Wayne State),” Witte said. “They’ve always been really polite and really nice and treated me great. A teammate of mine, Boston Hensley, is going there and has great things to say about them. They feel like good people and a great environment for myself. I’m excited for it.”
Witte started dreaming of playing college football in third grade when he first started playing tackle football. He played several positions before eventually settling in at wide receiver during his seventh grade year.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect is excited to fit in with the Wayne State offense in the near future.
“Their offense is similar to what we run at Lewis Central,” he said. “They see a lot of similarities with how I would play in their system. They like the route running and the way I find space. That’s a big thing in their offense. Then they like my speed to be able to be a deep threat.”
