(Shenandoah) -- One of the top duos in the state showed it again in Shenandoah on Friday at a Class 2A regional first round girls golf tournament.
Treynor’s Maddie Lewis and Brooklynn Currin went 1-2, leading the Cardinals to a 372 and a first-place finish. Lewis shot an 82 and Currin was right behind her with an 85.
“This morning started a little rough,” Lewis said. “We went to the driving range, and I actually popped my shoulder out of place. I had to put it back in. It’s been hurting all day, but I just tried to go easy and play my game that I knew how to play.”
“I felt pretty good coming in,” Currin added. “I just tried to stay positive and save the high strokes.”
Andi Piittmann added 102 and Keely Smith scored a 103 for Treynor. Grace Alff finished with a 119, and Grace Abbott carded a 146.
“We have a lot of seniors,” Currin added. “This could have been our last time, but we have so much experience under our belt, which is a big advantage.”
The second qualifying team came from Panorama, which had a 424 as a team. Filipa Bobber was third with an 89 while Gabby Welberg took fifth with a 97.
While Shenandoah’s 436 ended out of qualifying range, Morgan McGargill put together a strong enough round to advance to the regional final on Wednesday in Atlantic. McGargill had a 48 on the front nine and added a 47 on the back for a 95, placing her fourth.
“My drives were pretty good,” McGargill said of her day. “I had a couple struggles with chipping and putting, but other than that it was pretty good.”
As McGargill played hole 18, she says she was overcome with a bit of emotion, knowing it was her last hole on her home course as a Fillie.
“It was definitely emotional,” she said. “I saw one of my teammates, Mya Hammons, right before we hit the last hole. I gave her a hug and said this could be our last hole, but I got on the green in two, putts were good and I parred it.”
The final advancer from Shenandoah was Red Oak freshman Addey Lydon, who followed up a runner-up finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament earlier this week with a 101 to place sixth.
“It means a lot,” Lydon said. “I’ve amazed myself. It’s pretty crazy that I’m just a freshman and moving on.”
