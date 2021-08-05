(Council Bluffs) -- For the second time in three days, one of the top honors in the KMAland baseball scene belongs to a member of the Patterson family.
For today's purposes, the latest is the 2021 KMAland Baseball Coach of the Year honor. That goes to St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson, whose son Cy also claimed KMAland Offensive Player of the Year after the Falcons' remarkable season ended with a Class 1A state championship.
"It hasn't sunk in yet," Coach Patterson said. "We are still on a high."
The entire season was full of highs for Coach Patterson's squad. However, he feels his team's first flash of brilliance came in their dominant 14-5 win over Lewis Central on June 17th.
"That was one of our highlights of the season," he said. "The seniors really wanted to go out with a bang this year. They wanted to beat those guys at home. They went after it. When they get their minds set, they can play very well."
St. Albert's dominance wasn't over, either, as the Falcons cruised through a rigorous regular-season slate at 28-8.
Perhaps the toughest challenges on the Falcons' (35-8) state title run came in district and substate action when they overcame a 2-0 deficit in the seventh inning of the district championship against Exira-EHK and beat CAM in eight innings to return to state.
"We faced a really good pitcher against Exira-EHK," Patterson said. "But the kids didn't quit. We just had confidence. CAM is always great. I hoped we wouldn't have to face them in the substate final, but we did. We just wanted to keep it close and scratch some runs to end the game."
The Falcons followed their close calls with some dominant showings in their second consecutive trip to state with wins over Lisbon (9-3), Alburnett (10-0) and Kee, Lansing (7-5) for the program's fourth state title.
"The players watched other scores around the state and saw top-ranked Newman get upset in the district finals," Coach Patterson said. "They set a course and got there. They played as hard as they could."
However, the first title since 1999 didn't come without some drama.
The Falcons raced to a 7-1 lead over Kee in the championship game. But the KeeHawks battled back in the sixth inning and plated four runs to cut the deficit to 7-5.
Kee's late-game momentum prompted Coach Patterson to bring his son Cy out of the bullpen in relief of pitcher Eric Matthai. During Kee's comeback attempt, the 2021 KMAland Coach of the Year says he had flashbacks to last year's state quarterfinal loss to Newman Catholic when his team blew a sixth-inning lead.
"I thought, 'this isn't going to happen again, is it?'" he said. "I decided to give it to Cy. I told him to shut the door. So we could dogpile."
The dogpile happened after the younger Patterson registered the final five outs, securing a flawless July for the Falcons, something Coach Patterson challenged his team to do.
"We were coming into the Fourth of July weekend," he said. "I thought we had a real shot, so I told the guys it was on them. Don't waste the chance. Stay as a team, and good things can happen."
Coach Patterson attributes their success to the culture instilled over his five-year tenure at St. Albert.
"The season is a grind," he said. "Practices were upbeat, and we kept it to game speed."
Their approach at practice parlayed into game success, hitting .397 as a team -- the second-best in the state.
"In practice, we put them in game situations," Coach Patterson said. "We sped practices up, so when it gets to game situations, it slows down in their head. "
Cy Patterson sparked the Falcons offense with a state-best 72 RBI en route to the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year honor for the second consecutive season..
"It's unbelievable what he can do with the bat," Cy's father said. "We give him the opportunities to work on it, and he does a lot in the offseason. I told him he had to get after it and keep working on his skills and weaknesses."
Cy's graduating class, which consists of Matthai, Isaac Sherrill, Jeff Miller, Brett Klussman and Luke Hubbard, has a special place in Coach Patterson's heart.
"They were eighth-graders when I took over the position," he said. "Baseball is a process. We had to develop the kids. With the talent we had, the biggest thing was to keep them playing together. Once we got over the hump, the sky was the limit with these guys. They got better each year and propelled themselves to this year. They were great leaders and led the team since they were sophomores."
While a strong nucleus responsible for 111 wins in the past four years is gone, the Falcons have some key contributors returning and a tradition for winning.
"They are going to continue to work," Coach Patterson said. "We have a lot of young guys. With the work they put in, it will make them better athletes, and they should come back stronger next year."
Patterson is the eighth KMAland skipper to win this award in its nine-year history, fourth from the Hawkeye Ten and second from Council Bluffs. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Patterson.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2020: Kurtis Hinkel, Logan-Magnolia
2019: Lee Toole, Lewis Central
2018: Bob Mantell, Treynor
2017: Rod Eberly, Clarinda
2016: Dan Daugherty, CAM
2015: Steve Daeges, Harlan
2014: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood
2013: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood