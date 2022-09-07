Cross Country

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches have released their latest individual rankings.

St. Albert's Colin Lillie, Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan, Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn and Natnael Kifle of Sioux City North all have rankings in the top five. Check out the complete list of KMAlanders that are ranked this week below:

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

6. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia

15. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon

21. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine

CLASS 1A BOYS 

3. Colin Lillie, SR, St. ALbert

4. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley

9. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley

23. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine

24. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur

25. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning

27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

10. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda

14. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS 

18. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda

19. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda

23. Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

6. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan

10. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic

23. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig

24. Brooklyn Stanley, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

25. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic

28. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood

CLASS 3A BOYS 

2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

7. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood

14. Andrwe Smith, JR, Glenwood

25. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

None

CLASS 4A BOYS 

2. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

11. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North

The full rankings can be found here

