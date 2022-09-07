(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches have released their latest individual rankings.
St. Albert's Colin Lillie, Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan, Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn and Natnael Kifle of Sioux City North all have rankings in the top five. Check out the complete list of KMAlanders that are ranked this week below:
CLASS 1A GIRLS
6. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
15. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon
21. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Colin Lillie, SR, St. ALbert
4. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley
9. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley
23. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine
24. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur
25. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine
CLASS 2A GIRLS
10. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda
14. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
18. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda
19. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda
23. Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah
CLASS 3A GIRLS
6. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
10. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic
23. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig
24. Brooklyn Stanley, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
25. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic
28. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood
CLASS 3A BOYS
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
7. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood
14. Andrwe Smith, JR, Glenwood
25. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central
CLASS 4A GIRLS
None
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North
11. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North
The full rankings can be found here.