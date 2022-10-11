(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert cross country team is ready to try their hand at Thursday's upcoming Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet.
The Falcons and Saintes enter the meet in Harlan eager to test themselves against the rest of the conference.
"We run against the Hawkeye Ten teams a lot throughout the year," Coach Russ Sindelar said. "We're familiar with what they're capable of doing. We feel the boys teams have shown some good performances. I think we could finish third. We can compete with Glenwood and Lewis Central. If we stay close, I think things will take care of themselves.
The St. Albert boys are ranked No. 6 in the Class 1A rankings recently released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
Senior Colin Lillie paces the Falcons' lineup. Lillie was an eighth-place medalist in Class 1A and is currently ranked No. 5 in Class 1A by the IATC.
"Colin is very motivated and easy to coach," Sindelar said. "He tries different things. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't. He's not a fast finisher, but he realizes he has to get ahead early on to maintain gaps."
Owen Wise, Adam Denny, Joe Hughes, Gabriel Barajas, Jacob Boswell, Brady Smith, Alex Dawson and Alex Marsh have also contributed to the boys lineup.
On the girls side, Carly McKeever and Reese Duncan are both returning state qualifiers that hope to shine for the Saintes in the postseason.
"Carly is a unique person," Sindelar said. "She qualified for state track in the 100 and then ran cross country. She has good endurance for being a sprinter. Reese is showing a lot better performances towards the end of the year. I think she'll secure a place in Fort Dodge."
The Falcons and Saintes have the pieces to stay busy in Fort Dodge. They just have to get there. They don't know where they'll go for their state qualifying meet quite yet, but Sindelar hopes they'll be ready wherever that is.
"We need to keep practicing with the goals in mind," he said. "We can't back off. With cooler weather, kids seem to think they don't need to drink as much water. We're encouraging intensity. Things will take care of themselves if that happens.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Sindelar.