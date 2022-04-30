NFL Logo

(KMAland) -- Several regional athletes have signed undrafted free agent contracts with teams across the NFL.

According to reports across the NFL media and from regional schools, the following have signed contracts with the listed team.

Northwest Missouri State

Kaden Davis, WR, Broncos

Iowa State

Chase Allen, TE, Bears

Jake Hummel, LB, Rams

Andrew Mevis, K, Jaguars

Mike Rose, LB, Chiefs

Derek Schweiger, OL, Saints

Iowa 

Tyler Goodson, RB, Packers

Matt Hankins, CB, Falcons

Jack Koerner, DB, Saints

Caleb Shudak, K, Titans

Zach VanValkenburg, Edge, Raiders

Nebraska 

Austin Allen, TE, Giants

Damion Daniels, DT, Texans

Jojo Domann, LB, Colts

Ben Stille, DE, Dolphins

Deontai Williams, S, Seahawks

Northern Iowa 

Isaiah Weston, WR, Browns 

Missouri 

Akial Byers, DT, Packers

Keke Chism, WR, Packers

Allie Green, CB, Bears

Kansas State 

Josh Rivas, OG, Giants

