KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports presents the Keast Auto Center Friday Night Basketball Scoreboard Show every Friday night during the basketball season, recapping all of the action from around KMAland.

Check out interviews with Auburn's Grant Cole, South Holt's Josh Petersen, Lewis Central's Chris Hanafan, Underwood's Brad Blum, Stanberry's Nick Groomer and Boyer Valley's Patrick Putnam.

GRANT COLE AUBURN GBB UFR

JOSH PETERSEN SOUTH HOLT GBB UFR

CHRIS HANAFAN LC GIRLS BB UFR

BRAD BLUM UNDERWOOD BOYS BB UFR

NICK GROOMER STANBERRY BOYS BB UFR

PATRICK PUTNAM BOYER VALLEY BOYS BB UFR

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.