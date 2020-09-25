Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland., had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Logan-Magnolia's Brody West, East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Audubon's Sean Birks and Nodaway Valley's Duane Matthess.

Brody West, Logan-Magnolia

WEST5.mp3

Aaron Behrens, East Atchison

BEHRENS5KCF.mp3

Sean Birks, Audubon

BIRKS5.mp3

Duane Matthess, Nodaway Valley

MATTHESSKCF5.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.