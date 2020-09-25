(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland., had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Check out interviews with Logan-Magnolia's Brody West, East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Audubon's Sean Birks and Nodaway Valley's Duane Matthess.
Brody West, Logan-Magnolia
Aaron Behrens, East Atchison
Sean Birks, Audubon
Duane Matthess, Nodaway Valley