Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland., had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Riverside's Drake Woods, CAM's Barry Bower, Plattmouth's Bob Dzuris and Treynor's Jeff Casey.

Drake Woods, Riverside

WOODSPOTN.mp3

Barry Bower, CAM

BOWERKCF8.mp3

Bob Dzuris, Plattsmouth

DZURISKCF8.mp3

Jeff Casey, Treynor

JCASEYKCF8.mp3

