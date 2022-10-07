Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Worth County's Levi Cassavaugh, Bedford's Jeremy Nally and Denison-Schleswig's Kamari Cotton-Moya.

Levi Cassavaugh, Worth County

CASSAVAUGHPOTN.mp3

Jeremy Nally, Bedford

NALLYKCF7.mp3

Kamari Cotton-Moya, Denison-Schleswig

COTTONMOYAKCF7.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.