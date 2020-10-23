Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland., had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with CAM's Lane Spieker, Lewis Central's Logan Katzer, Audubon's Sean Birks, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight and Lamoni's Bryan Nowlin.

Lane Spieker, CAM

SPIEKERAGRI9.mp3

Logan Katzer, Lewis Central

KATZERKCF9.mp3

Sean Birks, Audubon

BIRKSKCF9.mp3

Matt Straight, Logan-Magnolia

STRAIGHTKCF9.mp3

Bryan Nowlin, Lamoni

NOWLINKCF9.mp3

