Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Worth County's Alex Rinehart, CAM's Barry Bower, Platte Valley's Johnny Silkett and Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen.

Alex Rinehart, Worth County

RINEHART9AGRIVISION.mp3

Barry Bower, CAM

BOWER9KCF.mp3

Johnny Silkett, Platte Valley

SILKETTKCF9.mp3

Nate Mechaelsen, Underwood

MECHAELSENKCF9.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.