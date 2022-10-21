Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Underwood's Mason Boothby, Nebraska City's Kaleb Walker, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor and Glenwood's Cory Faust.

Mason Boothby, Underwood

BOOTHBYPOTN9.mp3

Kaleb Walker, Nebraska City

WALKERKCF9.mp3

Ryan Victor, Mount Ayr

VICTORKCF9.mp3

Cory Faust, Glenwood

FAUSTKCF9.mp3

