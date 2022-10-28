Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad, Lenox's Cole Bonde, Harlan's Todd Bladt and Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson.

Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central

KAMMRADPOTN10.mp3

Cole Bonde, Lenox

BONDEKCF10.mp3

Todd Bladt, Harlan

BLADTKCF10.mp3

Ryan Thompson, Ashland-Greenwood

THOMPSONKCF10.mp3

