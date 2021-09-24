Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses, Platte Valley's Johnny Silkett and Martensdale-St. Marys' Derek Wharton

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth

MENESESKCF5.mp3

Johnny Silkett, Platte Valley

SILKETT5KCF.mp3

Derek Wharton, Martensdale-St. Marys

WHARTON5KCF.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.