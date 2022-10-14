Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Clarinda's Tadyn Brown, Platte Valley's Johnnie Silkett, Syracuse's Dave Purdham and Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder.

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda

Johnnie Silkett, Platte Valley

Dave Purdham, Syracuse

Ryan Schroder, Tri-Center

