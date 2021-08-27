(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Check out interviews with Lenox's Michael Nardini, Central Decatur's Jon Pedersen, Riverside's Darrell Frain and CAM's Barry Bower.
Michael Nardini, Lenox
Jon Pedersen, Central Decatur
Darrell Frain, Riverside
Barry Bower, CAM