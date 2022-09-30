(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Check out interviews with Lenox's Isaac Grundman, Lamoni's Larry Johnson, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands and Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer.
Isaac Grundman, Lenox
Larry Johnson, Lamoni
Shane Rowlands, Southeast Warren
Jon Borer, Lourdes Central Catholic