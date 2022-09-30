Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Lenox's Isaac Grundman, Lamoni's Larry Johnson, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands and Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer.

Isaac Grundman, Lenox

GRUNDMANPOTN.mp3

Larry Johnson, Lamoni

JOHNSONKCF6.mp3

Shane Rowlands, Southeast Warren

ROWLANDSKCF6.mp3

Jon Borer, Lourdes Central Catholic

BORERKCF6.mp3

