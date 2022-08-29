Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Exira-EHK's Aiden Flathers, CAM's Barry Bower, Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Steinkamp and Rock Port's Dalton Jones. 

Aiden Flathers, Exira-EHK

Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night Week 1 (UFR) Aiden Flathers

Barry Bower, CAM

KCF COACHES HOTLINE WEEK 1 (UFR): Barry Bower, CAM

Dalton Jones, Rock Port

KCF COACHES HOTLINE WEEK 1 (UFR) Dalton Jones, Rock Port

Ryan Steinkamp, Kuemper Catholic

KCF COACHES HOTLINE WEEK 1 (UFR) Ryan Steinkamp, Kuemper Catholic

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.