(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Check out interviews with Tri-Center's Michael Turner, Creston's Brian Morrison, Clarinda's Collin Bevins and Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts.
Michael Turner, Tri-Center
Brian Morrison, Creston
Collin Bevins, Clarinda
Mitch Roberts, Johnson-Brock