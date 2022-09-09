Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Tri-Center's Michael Turner, Creston's Brian Morrison, Clarinda's Collin Bevins and Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts.

Michael Turner, Tri-Center

TURNERPOTN.mp3

Brian Morrison, Creston

MORRISONKCF3.mp3

Collin Bevins, Clarinda

BEVINSKCF3.mp3

Mitch Roberts, Johnson-Brock

ROBERTSKCF3.mp3

