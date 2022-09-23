Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with CAM's Jack Follmann, Creston's Brennan Hayes, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Lenox's Michael Nardini and Worth County's Jon Adwell.

Jack Follmann, CAM

FOLLMANNPOTN.mp3

Brennan Hayes, Creston

HAYESPOTN5.mp3

Nate Mechaelsen, Underwood

MECHAELSENKCF5.mp3

Michael Nardini, Lenox

NARDINIKCF5.mp3

Jon Adwell, Worth County

ADWELLKCF5.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.