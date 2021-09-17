Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Lenox's Isaac Grundman, Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Creston's Brian Morrison and Rock Port's Dalton Jones.

Isaac Grundman, Lenox

GRUNDMAN4.mp3

Bob Dzuris, Plattsmouth

DZURISKCF4.mp3

Brian Morrison, Creston

MORRISONKCF4.mp3

Dalton Jones, Rock Port

JONESKCF4.mp3

