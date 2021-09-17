(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Check out interviews with Lenox's Isaac Grundman, Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Creston's Brian Morrison and Rock Port's Dalton Jones.
Isaac Grundman, Lenox
Bob Dzuris, Plattsmouth
Brian Morrison, Creston
Dalton Jones, Rock Port