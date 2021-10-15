Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Shenandoah's Blake Herold, Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin and AHSTW's G.G. Harris.

Blake Herold, Shenandoah

HEROLDPOTN.mp3

Mitch Roberts, Johnson-Brock

ROBERTSKCF8.mp3

Jeff Grebin, Stanton-Essex

GREBINKCF8.mp3

G.G. Harris, AHSTW

HARRISKCF8.mp3

