(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Check out interviews with Shenandoah's Blake Herold, Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin and AHSTW's G.G. Harris.
Blake Herold, Shenandoah
Mitch Roberts, Johnson-Brock
Jeff Grebin, Stanton-Essex
G.G. Harris, AHSTW