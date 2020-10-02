Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland., had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with St. Albert's Sam Rallis, North-West Nodaway's Alan Calfee, IKM-Manning's Tom Casey and Weeping Water's Joel Haveman.

Sam Rallis, St. Albert

RALLISPOTN6.mp3

Alan Calfee, North-West Nodaway

CALFEEKCF6.mp3

Tom Casey, IKM-Manning

CASEYKCF6.mp3

Joel Haveman, Weeping Water

HAVEMANKCF6.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.