Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with East Atchison's Blake Simmons, Elmwood-Murdock's Lance Steffen, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight and East Mills' Claude Lang.

Blake Simmons, East Atchison

SIMMONSPOTN4.mp3

Lance Steffen, Elmwood-Murdock

STEFFENKCF4.mp3

Matt Straight, Logan-Magnolia

STRAIGHTKCF4.mp3

Claude Lang, East Mills

LANGKCF4.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.