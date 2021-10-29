(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Check out interviews with Harlan's Teagon Kasperbauer, Lewis Central Justin Kammrad and Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris
Teagon Kasperbaeur, Harlan
Justin Kammrad, Lewis Central
Bob Dzuris, Plattsmouth