Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland., had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Riverside's Brogan Allensworth, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight and Central Decatur's Jon Pedersen.

Brogan Allensworth, Riverside

ALLENSWORTH1.mp3

Nate Mechaelsen, Underwood

MECHAELSEN1.mp3

Matt Straight, Logan-Magnolia

STRAIGHT1.mp3

Jon Pedersen, Central Decatur

PEDERSEN1.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.