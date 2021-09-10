(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Check out interviews with Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad and Audubon's Sean Birks.
Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center
Tony Janssen, Auburn
Justin Kammrad, Lewis Central
Sean Birks, Audubon