Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad and Audubon's Sean Birks.

Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center

FREEBERGPOTN.mp3

Tony Janssen, Auburn

JANSSENKCF3 .mp3

Justin Kammrad, Lewis Central

KAMMRADKCF3.mp3

Sean Birks, Audubon

BIRKSKCF3.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.