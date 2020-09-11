Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland., had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Maryville's Connor Weiss, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Rock Port's Dalton Jones and Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson.

Connor Weiss, Maryville

WEISSPOTN.mp3

Dalton Jones, Rock Port

JONESKCF.mp3

Anthony Donahoo, Southwest Valley

DONAHOOKCF.mp3

Ryan Thompson, Ashland-Greenwood

THOMPSONKCF.mp3

