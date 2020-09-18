Friday Night Podcast Collage

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland., had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.

Check out interviews with Audubon's Gavin Smith, Mount Ayr's Derek Lambert, Falls City's Darin Fritz and Lenox's Cole Bonde below.

Gavin Smith, Audubon

SMITH4.mp3

Derek Lambert, Mount Ayr

LAMBERTKCF.mp3

Darin Fritz, Falls City

FRITZKCF.mp3

Cole Bonde, Lenox

BONDEKCF.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.